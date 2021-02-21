Midland women's hockey splits with No. 2 Lindenwood

No. 5-ranked Midland University completed a four-day trip with a doubleheader against No. 1-ranked Lindenwood University on Saturday and Sunday. The Warriors dropped the opener 1-0 on Saturday, then were able to win the second game, 5-2, on Sunday.
“It was a much-needed win to close out this road trip for the team,” said head coach Jason White. “We never put our heads down after Lindenwood scored their second goal to start the second and we responded very well offensively to end the game. I thought after we gave up the first goal on Saturday we settled in and outplayed Lindenwood.”
Lindenwood 1, Midland 0
Despite outshooting the Lions 34 to 29, the Warriors were unable to get on the scoreboard as the lone goal of the game came off the stick of Lindenwood at the 13:03 mark of the first period.
Playing even the entire second period, Midland had two power-play opportunities in the third period and looked to pull even. However, Lindenwood held off the Warriors’ efforts to take the first game of the two-game series.
Hannah Stone went the distance in net for Midland. She had 28 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Midland 5, Lindenwood 2
The Warriors were able to get on the scoreboard quickly in the first period. From a faceoff on Lindenwood’s side, Midland was able to take advantage as Allison Rakowski found the back of the net after a pass from Kayla Flanigan 1:52 into the game. Before the end of the first period, Lindenwood was able to respond, tying the game at 1-1.
In the second period, at 14:07 Lindenwood took a 2-1 lead. It would be a short-lived lead as Midland’s Katie Stelling evened the score with a power-play strike four minutes later. Ally Conybear registered the assist at 18:15 and the game remained tied 2-2 at the end of the second.
An offensive spark by the Warriors in the third period propelled them to the win over the Lions. At the 3:47 mark, Stelling found an open Kenzie Bertolas as she moved ahead of a defender for the go-ahead goal. Midland would garner their second power-play goal minutes later when Flanigan added to the offensive scoring streak. She pushed home the Warriors’ fourth goal of the game off a feed from Alicia Williams.
The offense continued as the Warriors were able to capitalize on another power play as Flanigan found Williams this time with 6:12 remaining in the game. The Warriors’ defense would hold off the Lions the rest of the way, preserving the 5-2 victory.
Stone went the distance and earned the win in net.
Midland (8-8-2) will look to build upon the momentum as they travel to Minot, North Dakota to play a pair of games against No. 4-ranked Minot State (9-3-0-0). Games will be played Friday and Saturday inside Maysa Arena with puck drop at 5:00 p.m. both evenings.