Midland women's hockey splits with No. 2 Lindenwood

No. 5-ranked Midland University completed a four-day trip with a doubleheader against No. 1-ranked Lindenwood University on Saturday and Sunday. The Warriors dropped the opener 1-0 on Saturday, then were able to win the second game, 5-2, on Sunday.

“It was a much-needed win to close out this road trip for the team,” said head coach Jason White. “We never put our heads down after Lindenwood scored their second goal to start the second and we responded very well offensively to end the game. I thought after we gave up the first goal on Saturday we settled in and outplayed Lindenwood.”

Lindenwood 1, Midland 0

Despite outshooting the Lions 34 to 29, the Warriors were unable to get on the scoreboard as the lone goal of the game came off the stick of Lindenwood at the 13:03 mark of the first period.

Playing even the entire second period, Midland had two power-play opportunities in the third period and looked to pull even. However, Lindenwood held off the Warriors’ efforts to take the first game of the two-game series.

Hannah Stone went the distance in net for Midland. She had 28 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Midland 5, Lindenwood 2