Midland women's hockey sweeps Maryville

After honoring the 2021 senior class before Friday’s game, the Midland women's hockey team rallied back for a 3-2 win and then cruised to a 4-0 shutout win on Saturday afternoon over the University of Maryville.
Midland 3, Maryville 2
Kayla Flanigan scored midway through the opening period to give the Warriors an early lead.
Maryville snuck an equalizing goal with one second left in the period.
The next 37 minutes of action would feature multiple shots by the Warriors but each one was just off target or able to be corralled by the Saints’ net-minder.
Maryville was outshot 44-11 in the game but made good on a goal with 2:23 left in the game, taking a 2-1 lead into the final minutes.
It appeared to be déjà vu for the Warriors yet again with a late goal going against them.
The game-tying goal came with 60 seconds on the clock as Katie Stelling found the back of the net off a pass from Ally Conybear and Maggie Marcotte. Then it was Kenzie Bertolas firing home the game-winner with just 6 seconds on the clock to clinch the Warriors’ first win of the calendar year. Robin Hatcher and Marcotte assisted on the goal.
Defensively it was Andrea Schreiber in net for Warriors. She had 11 saves in 59:20 of action.
Midland 4, Maryville 0
Midland carried their momentum from Friday into Saturday’s noon game to complete the sweep.
Alicia Williams scored her first of two goals on the day at the 1:52 mark off an assist from Ally Rakowski to give Midland the lead for good.
Midland tacked on a pair of goals second frame.
The first was a solo rush by Jocelyn Hareland at the 5:22 mark. The second came from Ally Conybear on a power-play opportunity. Flanigan and Marcotte assisted on the goal midway through the period.
In the third, Midland’s defense and penalty kill unit preserved the lead as they held the Saints off the scoreboard following back-to-back whistles against them.
Williams scored a shorthanded goal off a pass from Karenna Grothmann at the 8:08 mark of the period to make it 4-0.
Hannah Stone earned the shutout victory, stopping all 14 attempts that came her way.
Midland (6-4) will look to avenge a pair of losses this upcoming weekend as they host Minot State (7-1) again. The Beavers took a pair of games from the Warriors (3-1 and 2-1) earlier in the month. The Warriors will return to Fremont for rounds three and four with games set for 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.