Midland women's hockey sweeps Maryville

After honoring the 2021 senior class before Friday’s game, the Midland women's hockey team rallied back for a 3-2 win and then cruised to a 4-0 shutout win on Saturday afternoon over the University of Maryville.

Midland 3, Maryville 2

Kayla Flanigan scored midway through the opening period to give the Warriors an early lead.

Maryville snuck an equalizing goal with one second left in the period.

The next 37 minutes of action would feature multiple shots by the Warriors but each one was just off target or able to be corralled by the Saints’ net-minder.

Maryville was outshot 44-11 in the game but made good on a goal with 2:23 left in the game, taking a 2-1 lead into the final minutes.

It appeared to be déjà vu for the Warriors yet again with a late goal going against them.

The game-tying goal came with 60 seconds on the clock as Katie Stelling found the back of the net off a pass from Ally Conybear and Maggie Marcotte. Then it was Kenzie Bertolas firing home the game-winner with just 6 seconds on the clock to clinch the Warriors’ first win of the calendar year. Robin Hatcher and Marcotte assisted on the goal.