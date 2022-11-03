Midland women's soccer advances to GPAC semifinals

The Midland women's soccer team punched its ticket to the GPAC tournament semifinals Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Dordt at Heedum Field.

"We talked before the game that this is the 'one-more-day' season," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "We must fight for one more day each time we take the field.”

Playing with a strong wind at their backs in the opening half, the Warriors ripped off a pair of goals to build a two-goal lead.

In the 14th minute, Chloe Dietz made use of the strong southern wind with her corner kick from the northeast corner of the pitch. She hit a high floater that sailed across the box and nestled itself into the back of the net just over the leaping attempt by the Dordt keeper.

Midland turned up their aggressiveness on the attack as the half was nearing its end.

A throw-in from the sideline was played by Brittany Llanes up over the top of her head. Her no-look pass landed just inside the box. Aminata Lewis, who had just checked into the match, used her long strides to get a toe on the ball, flipping it up over the charging keeper for the goal. It was the first collegiate goal for the freshman from England and put the Warriors up 2-0 with under five minutes to go in the half.

“The two first-half goals set us up for success in the first half,” Bartlow said. “With the wind tonight, we knew it was going to play a role in the outcome of the game. To be able to get two with it at our back was massive."

Coming out of the break, Midland was able to keep Dordt from using the wind at their backs for most of the early minutes.

With less than 15 minutes to go, the Defenders took advantage of a run out following a goal kick up the middle. Following a quick flick over to the attacking forward on the left, Avril Baccam was able to find the only possible angle to score, cutting the ball across to the far post for the goal with 13:01 remaining.

After eight minutes of back-and-forth play, Llanes was able to play a ball down to her feet with all kinds of space in the box. Facing a one-on-one opportunity, Jenna Wright blocked the first attempt but Llanes followed up the rebound and punched it into the net for the goal with 5:19 left on the clock.

Each team had five corner chances with Midland converting on one chance off the foot of Dietz in the first half. In net, Hannah Tillison had eight saves as Midland earned their 10th win of the season.

Midland (10-5-4) will keep their season going with a trip to North Dakota to take on top-seeded Jamestown (13-4-2).

Earlier this year, the Warriors lost 2-1 decision up to the Jimmies.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. at the Jimmie Turf Field.