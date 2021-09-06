Midland women's soccer falls in OT

The Midland women’s soccer team lost in golden goal overtime to No. 17 Baker 2-1 Saturday at Heedum Field.

The Warriors led for all but 12 of the 90 minutes of regulation, allowing a late goal before falling in extra time.

“In terms of the game overall, I was very happy with how we played," said coach Cody Bartlow. "We defended really well as a unit. Our press in the second half was extremely dangerous.”

The Warriors separated themselves early with a goal from Dana Gomez in the 9th minute. Bailey Locano played a through ball down the middle of the pitch and Gomez sped past the Baker defense and powered the ball into the back of the net.

The early goal hinted at a possible big day for the Warrior offense but it proved to be false as the defense took precedent for the remaining majority of the match.

The Warriors only orchestrated just two more shots on target after their opening goal and had only three corner kick set pieces.

On the other side, Baker was active and aggressive. They had eight shots in the first half against a strong Warrior backline. In goal, Mackenzie Smith recorded four saves in the half and Midland’s defense negated all four of Baker’s corner kick opportunities.