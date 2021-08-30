Midland women's soccer handles Graceland, 3-2

The Midland women’s soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Graceland Saturday.

“We were really tested today,” said coach Cody Bartlow . “Graceland gave us a good fight but this group is up for it. We definitely stepped up in the second half to go up 3-1 and I was really proud of the girls’ resilience to finish off the game when we let up a second goal.”

The Warriors were spurred by their freshman attackers who scored all three of the Warriors’ goals.

After recording the first two goals of her collegiate career on Wednesday, freshman Aamarah Boochie secured the Warriors win on Saturday with a header in the 74th minute off a corner kick cross from Arianna Flores.

The Warriors' first two goals came from the boot of freshman Sydney Herren who, in her first collegiate start, scored both her first and second collegiate goals.

Herren got the Warriors on the scoreboard early as she powered a shot into the top left corner of the net in the 12th minute and scored her second goal in the 47th minute as she took advantage of an out of position Graceland keeper and scored on an open net.

In goal, Mackenzie Smith allowed two goals but saved two as well, and thwarted multiple Graceland corner kick opportunities.

Midland (2-0) will be at home for their next match as they prepare to face Baker (1-0), who ranks 17th nationally. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Heedum Field on Saturday, September 4.

