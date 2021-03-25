 Skip to main content
Midland women's soccer picks up spring win
Midland women's soccer picks up spring win

The Midland women's soccer team knocked off Doane with a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory at Heedum Field Wednesday.

This was the first game of the Warriors spring portion of their schedule and their first action since Nov. 14.

Midland improves to 6-4-3 on the season while Doane drops to 1-14-3 overall.

The Warriors controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, outshooting the Tigers 13-2, but the score remained scoreless after 45 minutes of play.

The second half played out similarly as Midland continued to pressure the Tigers' defense throughout.

The difference came in the 75th minute off the foot of Brittany Llanes. Llanes charged down the left end-line towards the Doane keeper and sent a shot toward the net, she was able to corral the rebound after a save, chipping in the deflection to give Midland it's 1-0 lead and tally her fourth goal of the year.

The Tigers' had a chance to tie the game late but their shot with 3:13 remaining went wide. Their efforts for a comeback fell short in the final scheduled game of their season.

Midland outshot Doane 21-3 on the night with 10 shots on goal.

Bailey Locano and Llanes each registered five shots with Llanes putting four shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen earned the win after corralling the lone shot sent her way.

Midland (6-4-3) will return to action on Sunday, March 28 as the Warriors travel to Baldwin City, Kansas to take on No. 15 Baker University. The game is set for a 2 p.m. start at Liston Stadium.

