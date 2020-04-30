Midland women's soccer releases 2020 schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Midland University's women's soccer team has released their schedule for the 2020 season. The Lady Warriors went 17-2-2 last season, winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) regular and postseason titles.

"We have a lot of experience in a core group of players,” said coach Greg Jarosik said in a press release. “They were instrumental in our team reaching back-to-back national tournaments. We'll lean on them to guide us as a very talented class arrives to help us in the fall."

This year's schedule will feature nine home games at Heedum Field, including three non-conference games and six games within the GPAC. Last year the Warriors were 9-0-1 on their home pitch and are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak at home.

The season will begin on the road in 2020 as the team will travel to take John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on Aug. 22. Last year the Golden Eagles reached the NAIA Opening Round and finished the season ranked No. 16 in the postseason coaches' poll.

Midland three non-conference home games will follow as they take on Baker University (August 29), Oklahoma City University (September 7), and Cardinal Stritch University (September 11). The Warriors final game outside of the GPAC will be on September 23, at Bellevue University.