Midland women's soccer releases 2020 schedule

Midland University's women's soccer team has released their schedule for the 2020 season. The Lady Warriors went 17-2-2 last season, winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) regular and postseason titles.
"We have a lot of experience in a core group of players,” said coach Greg Jarosik said in a press release. “They were instrumental in our team reaching back-to-back national tournaments. We'll lean on them to guide us as a very talented class arrives to help us in the fall."
This year's schedule will feature nine home games at Heedum Field, including three non-conference games and six games within the GPAC. Last year the Warriors were 9-0-1 on their home pitch and are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak at home.
The season will begin on the road in 2020 as the team will travel to take John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on Aug. 22. Last year the Golden Eagles reached the NAIA Opening Round and finished the season ranked No. 16 in the postseason coaches' poll.
Midland three non-conference home games will follow as they take on Baker University (August 29), Oklahoma City University (September 7), and Cardinal Stritch University (September 11). The Warriors final game outside of the GPAC will be on September 23, at Bellevue University.
"Once again we will challenge ourselves nationally in the non-conference part of the schedule," Jarosik said. "Perennial national-power John Brown opens the 2020 schedule. Baker, Oklahoma City, and Cardinal Stritch have all recently found success in the national tournament as well."
The GPAC schedule will begin with a two-game road trip as Midland travels to take on University of Jamestown (Sept. 17) and Presentation College (September 19). The Warriors will have home conference game with Concordia University, Hastings College, Dordt University, Doane University, Dakota Wesleyan University, and Briar Cliff University. The Warriors went 11-1 in conference play a year ago.
"The GPAC is always a difficult road to navigate especially with a target on our backs," Jarosik said. "We have a long and tricky conference season to work through. If you are not focused on every opponent, any team can jump out and bite you. It'll be a challenge once again this year."
