Midland women's soccer wins high-scoring affair

The Midland women’s soccer team knocked off Kansas Wesleyan 4-3 Wednesday night.

“It was a rough game from a coach’s perspective,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “Ultimately, we got the win, which is the important outcome but I felt we let ourselves down a bit by not playing our game and playing more of how the opponent wanted to. It felt like three different games in one. We have some things to get settled before conference play starts.”

With the result, they improve to 2-1-1 while Kansas Wesleyan remains winless at 0-4.

The Warriors were awarded a set piece in the 8th minute of the game, 55 yards out from the goal. Arianna Flores booted the ball to Dana Gomez who finished with a running header for the first goal in of the evening.

Nine minutes later, Flores sent the ball into the Warriors’ zone, and after a rebound off of the Coyotes’ defender, Ashley Atkinson collected the ball and struck from the top of the box. The quick strike gave Midland a two-goal lead in the 17th minute.

The Coyotes responded with their first score just over two minutes later off a direct kick from 35 yards out in the 20th minute. The Warriors would answer in the next minute of play with a goal from Bailey Locano.

Midland held a 3-2 lead at the intermission, despite being outshot 8-4 in the first 45 minutes.

Kansas Wesleyan came through with a crucial game-tying score in the opening minutes of the second half. Lissette Garcia stole the ball from a defender in the box and then fired into the back of the net, knotting the score at 3-3.

In the 60th minute, Locano pushed the ball down near the end line and served the ball into the box. The Coyotes’ defense misplayed the ball in front of their keeper and into their own goal, putting Midland ahead once again.

The Warriors’ defense survived a late push by the home team until the final time was reached.

Gomez, Atkinson, and Locano each had a score on the day while Flores was an integral part of the offense with one assist. Hannah Tillison captured six saves to earn the victory in net.

Midland (2-1-1) will host their second home match of the season on Saturday, September 10 against MidAmerica Nazarene (2-1). First kick will start at 6:30 p.m. at Heedum Field.

This will be the second meeting ever between the Warriors and Pioneers. In 2011, MNU won a 1-0 contest on their home turf.