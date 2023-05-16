The No. 22 seed Midland women’s tennis team was knocked out of the NAIA National Tennis Tournament Tuesday, getting swept by No. 11 University of Cumberlands 4-0 in Mobile, Alabama.

Ari Lumanog and Lainie Fanton at No. 1s dropped their doubles set 6-0 against Meiri Okuwaki and Laura Prieto.

No. 3s Grace Felder and Macee Thompson fell to Johanna Beckmann and Tessa Gray 6-2 as the Patriots clinched the doubles point. No. 2s Ivett Castaneda and Kristina Khmelevskaia did not finish their match versus Marina Nagai and Fan Shiau.

No. 4 Graziela Dallagnol couldn’t gain control of Shiau, falling 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles match to come to a close. Lumanog at No. 1 battled a heavily favored Okuwaki but lost her footing and fell 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 Khmelevskaia gave her all versus Prieto dropping her match 6-1, 6-2 as the Patriots took the victory.

No. 3, 5, and 6 were unable to finish their matches against Cumberlands. No. 5 Felder lost the first set 6-2 but was ahead of Beckmann in the second set 4-1. No. 3 Castaneda was down to Nagai 6-1, 3-2, while No. 6 Fanton was down (6-3, 4-2) to Ching Jung Shen.

Midland finishes their season 19-4 overall and 7-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) earning their second straight GPAC title and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament.