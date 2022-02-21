 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midland women's tennis secures two wins

Midland women's tennis team picked up a pair of wins over Colorado College and Buena Vista University with the Warriors winning 5-2 against the Tigers and 7-0 over the Beavers.

The victories improve their team record to 7-1 on the season.

FRIDAY: Midland 5, Colorado 2

Midland lost the doubles point for just the third time this season. Ari Lumanog and Chloe Do Lago teamed up at No. 1s for the 6-2 win over Maddy Meister. Kristina Khmelevskaia and Grace Felder were shut out at No. 2s, losing 0-6 to Christina Heffron and Grace Dereemer.

No. 3s went to the Tigers’ duo Malia Rivera and Elizabeth Girian. They defeated Lainie Fanton and Ivett Castaneda, 7-6.

The Warriors regrouped after doubles play and won five of six in singles play.

Lumanog got things going at No. 1s. She defeated Heffron in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). Khmelevskaia followed up at No. 2s, winning (6-4 (7), 6-1) over Meister.

At No. 3s, Do Lago edged past Girian (7-6, 6-1). Castaneda cemented the win with a defeat of Jensen (7-5, 6-2) at No. 4s.

After Romi Hodor came on for Colorado and earned a point at No. 5s over Felder (6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-7), Fanton sealed the win for Midland with a three-set victory over Dereemer (6-2, 2-6, 10-6) at No. 6s.

SATURDAY: Midland 7, Buena Vista 0

The Warriors completed their weekend with a clean sweep of the Beavers, winning all nine matches.

They swept doubles play beginning with a 6-1 win by Grace Felder and Kristina Khmelevskaia over Alexis McGinnis and Rachel Brockney. At No. 2s, Lainie Fanton and Ivett Castaneda trounced Lexis Bruns and Gabby Kardell, 6-0. Jericha Fox and Macee Thompson also won in 6-0 fashion. They took down Susi Phung and Abigail King at No. 3s.

Singles' play saw Midland’s superiority continue over BVU. Lumanog won (6-2, 6-0) over McGinnis at No. 1s. Khmelevskaia won (6-0, 6-1) over Brockney at No. 2s. The remaining matches were all wins without allowing a point (6-0, 6-0) by the Warriors.

Do Lago bested Bruns at No. 3s. Castaneda defeated Kardell at No. 4s. Felder made quick work of Phung at No. 5s. Fanton downed King at No. 6s.

The Warriors will hit the road to take on with Rockhurst (NCAA DIII) Friday and then meet up with Missouri Baptist (NAIA) on Saturday in a neutral site clash.

