Midland women's tennis wins first GPAC tournament

The Midland women’s tennis team is headed to the NAIA National Championship.

The top-seeded Warriors swept their way through the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament for the first time in the modern era, defeating the College of Saint Mary (4-0) in the semifinals and Morningside University (4-0) in the championship.

SEMIFINALS: Midland, 4, College of Saint Mary 0

The Warriors earned the doubles point with wins at No. 1s and No. 3s. Ari Lumanog and Chloe Do Lago teamed up at the top pairing to take down Tessa Hurst and Regi Zakrzewski, 6-1. At No. 3s, Grace Felder and Jericha Fox defeated Kaia Chiasson and Miranda Swanson, 6-3.

In singles play, Kristina Khmelevskaia won her No. 2s match over Hurst (6-3, 6-0). Do Lago also won in straight sets, defeating Zakrzewski (6-2, 6-2). Ivett Castaneda rounded out the sweep with a win over Chiasson at No. 3s (6-1, 7-5).

The conference tournament format is play-to-clinch, in that the first team to four points wins and play is halted. Midland was leading in the third doubles match and had leads in each of the three other singles matches as well at the time of the clinch.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Midland 4, Morningside 0

In the championship dual, the Warriors won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for the team point and then took the top three singles matches to clinch.

Lumanog and Do Lago defeated the Mustangs’ top pair of Emily Clotfelter and Tenly Hansen by a score of 6-1. Khmelevskaia and Castaneda were challenged at No. 2s by Jil Hellerforth and Olivia Boudreau, but ultimately won 6-4. Grace Felder and Jericha Fox were leading their match 5-4 at the time of the stoppage.

In singles action, Lumanog won in straight sets at No. 1s over Clotfelter (6-4, 6-1). No. 2s saw Khmelevskaia and Hellforth move into a tie-breaker, with Kristina winning the point (6-2, 7-5 (3)). It was a straight-set victory once again for Do Lago at No. 3s. She beat Aleks Sadowska (6-2, 6-2).

Castaneda was up a set in her singles match (6-1,4-3) while Felder was battling back (5-7, 5-2). Fox had just begun her first singles set (1-0) at the time of clinch.

As the GPAC Women’s Tennis Champions, Midland has earned an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships in Mobile, Alabama.

The Warriors will compete in the national tournament on May 17-21 at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0