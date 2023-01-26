Midland women's wrestling falls to Baker

In a ranked match-up, the Midland women's wrestling team (RV) fell 25-19 to No. 18 Baker Wednesday night after staking out an early lead on the Wildcats.

Zoe Omura (101) who is ranked No. 17 in the division nationally, worked a 15-0 tech fall over No. 20-ranked Hernandez.

At 109, Esther Walker won an unranked match over Kylee Slyter. After a pair of takedowns and a two-point near fall, she pinned her opponent to put Midland 9-0 on the team scoreboard.

Baker’s Katherine Heath, ranked No. 17 at 116, got the Wildcats on the scoreboard in the next bout with a 15-0 tech fall of Midland's Salem Scobee.

The matchup at 123 was filled with excitement as Serenity Durham-Goree squared off with Aaliyah Bueno. The grapplers went back and forth, each going on scoring runs. First, it was Durham-Goree with six points out of the gate. Bueno responded with five straight, before a quick takedown and two-point near fall for Durham-Goree. In the first match that went to the second period, it was the Warriors’ Durham-Goree breaking away for the 26-11 win by tech fall.

Baker responded with wins at the next two weights. Nichole Moore won a 6-1 decision over Emily Paulino at 130 and then Abbie Jones, who is ranked No. 17 at 136, won a 5-0 decision over Ashlee Palimo’o.

At 143, Tayler Hayase faced off against Mariam Shariq. Hayase rolled to a 7-3 lead after one period and then sealed the win with a pin in the second to extend Midland's lead to 19-10.

Baker won the final three weight classes to take the dual.

The Wildcats’ Mikayla Konrade worked a 15-0 win by tech fall over Eny Bravo of Midland at 155.

Kaylynn Albrecht, who normally wrestles at 155 and is ranked No. 2 in the nation, moved up a division and sealed the victory on their senior night with a pin of Kacey Lee Pua at 170.

Midland forfeited the 191 match.

Midland will return to action next week with Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference dual with York. The Warriors and Panthers will take to the mat inside the Freeman Center at 6:00 p.m. in York, Nebraska.