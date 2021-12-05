 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland women's wrestling nabs three dual wins

  • 0

Competing for the first time as a team in dual action, No. 12-ranked Midland University’s women’s wrestling team earned three wins on Saturday over (RV) Hastings College, (RV) University of St. Mary, and No. 9 Baker University.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Midland 33, Hastings 12

The Warriors won seven of the ten weight classes over the Broncos for the dominant team win. With Hastings open at three weights, Midland’s winners on the mat included Zoe Omuri (TF 10-0 at 101), Esther Walker (TF 12-1 at 109), Emily Paulino (Dec 4-0 at 130), and Jasmin Ballesteros (Fall, 1:38 at 170).

Midland 25, Baker 22

In their dual with the 9th-ranked Wildcats, the Warriors won six of the ten divisions. Victors on the mat for Midland were: Zoe Omura (TF 10-0 at 101), Esther Walker (TF 12-2 at 109), Emily Paulino (Fall, 2:30 at 130), Ashlee Palimo’o (Dec 10-3 at 136), Celeste Cubillo (Fall, 5:13 at 143), and Tyeisha Takamori (Dec 10-7 at 155).

People are also reading…

Midland 25, St. Mary 22

The Warriors edged out the host Spires in team points as each school won five bouts in the dual. Midland’s wins came from Zoe Omura (Fall, 3:40 at 101), Esther Walker (Fall, 0:20 at 109), Prethy Enriquez (Fall, 1:30 at 123), Emily Paulino (Fall, 4:20 at 130), and Jasmin Ballesteros (TF 11-0 at 170).

Midland will travel out west to the West Coast Tournament of Champions next. The two-day meet in Roseville, California is the final event on the 2021 slate for the Warriors. Action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 17 at The Grounds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Riley eager to return USC Trojans to winning ways

Lincoln Riley eager to return USC Trojans to winning ways

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Standing on the top rim of the venerable Coliseum on a 76-degree autumn Monday, Lincoln Riley took a glance behind him at the Los Angeles panorama stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood sign to the gleaming downtown skyscrapers.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News