Midland women's wrestling nabs three dual wins

Competing for the first time as a team in dual action, No. 12-ranked Midland University’s women’s wrestling team earned three wins on Saturday over (RV) Hastings College, (RV) University of St. Mary, and No. 9 Baker University.

Midland 33, Hastings 12

The Warriors won seven of the ten weight classes over the Broncos for the dominant team win. With Hastings open at three weights, Midland’s winners on the mat included Zoe Omuri (TF 10-0 at 101), Esther Walker (TF 12-1 at 109), Emily Paulino (Dec 4-0 at 130), and Jasmin Ballesteros (Fall, 1:38 at 170).

Midland 25, Baker 22

In their dual with the 9th-ranked Wildcats, the Warriors won six of the ten divisions. Victors on the mat for Midland were: Zoe Omura (TF 10-0 at 101), Esther Walker (TF 12-2 at 109), Emily Paulino (Fall, 2:30 at 130), Ashlee Palimo’o (Dec 10-3 at 136), Celeste Cubillo (Fall, 5:13 at 143), and Tyeisha Takamori (Dec 10-7 at 155).

Midland 25, St. Mary 22

The Warriors edged out the host Spires in team points as each school won five bouts in the dual. Midland’s wins came from Zoe Omura (Fall, 3:40 at 101), Esther Walker (Fall, 0:20 at 109), Prethy Enriquez (Fall, 1:30 at 123), Emily Paulino (Fall, 4:20 at 130), and Jasmin Ballesteros (TF 11-0 at 170).

Midland will travel out west to the West Coast Tournament of Champions next. The two-day meet in Roseville, California is the final event on the 2021 slate for the Warriors. Action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 17 at The Grounds.

