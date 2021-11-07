Midland women's wrestling opens season

The Midland women’s wrestling team opened its season on Saturday, competing in the Falcon Invite down in Park City, Kansas with three Warriors placing - one runner-up and two fourth place finishes.

Esther Walker earned the highest placing for Midland, going 3-1 on the day at 101 lbs. She opened with three straight wins by fall. She pinned her opponents in 40 seconds, 3:34, and 1:34 before her lone setback, a technical fall in the championship bout. Jasmine Sand (unattached) bested her 16-6 in the championship match.

Zoe Omura placed fourth at 101 lbs. in her first collegiate outing. She had four wins on the day. Winning by decision, by tech. fall, and by fall twice. Her two losses both came at the hands of Madison Brown of Texas Wesleyan, the first by fall and the second time by 6-0 decision in the third-place match.

Also placing fourth in her weight division was Prethy Enriquez. At 130 lbs., she went 4-2 with wins by tech. fall, decision, fall, and forfeit. Her first setback on the day came in the semifinals, getting pinned late in the match. She responded with a win by default in the consolation semis and then fell to Kylie Robledo of Baker in the third-place match (TF 14-2).

“Our first tournament laid some phenomenal groundwork for the rest of the season,” commend first-year head coach Chelsea Dionisio. “We got some quality wins under our belts, but also had tough matches that we will be able to learn from. I’m very proud with how the ladies performed today!”

Others competing for Midland on the opening date of the season were:

• Serenity Durham Goree (2-2 at 116 lbs.)

• Brianna Munoz (0-2 at 130 lbs.)

• Avery Thomason (1-2 at 130 lbs.)

• Emily Paulino (2-2 at 130 lbs.)

• Mahealani Louis (4-2 at 155 lbs.)

• Tyeisha Takamori (4-2 at 155 lbs.)

• Jasmine Ballesteros (2-2 at 170 lbs.)

The Warriors will be back in action in two weeks when they travel to compete in the Missouri Valley Open. The two-day meet begins on Friday, November 19 in Marshall, Missouri.

