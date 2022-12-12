Midland women's wrestling wins competes at William Penn duals

The Midland women's wrestling team took part in a trio of duals at the William Penn Duals on Saturday.

The Warriors picked up team wins against William Penn and Simpson while dropping a tight contest against Iowa Central.

The Warriors are now 4-1 in team duals this season.

Midland 32, William Penn 14

The Warriors won seven matches against the Statesmen with three victories coming by default. Ashlee Palimo`o took the only pin of the dual over Ashleigh Denny (Fall 1:21 at 136). Midland had three wins by tech fall to seal the victory. Emily Paulino won over Mariah Webster (10-0 at 130), Maci Avila won over Kaylah Johnson (10-0 at 155), and Tyeisha Takamori won over Pyage Fuller (10-0 at 170).

Midland 31, Simpson 17

Midland had seven victories again with four wins by default. Ashlee Palimo`o continued her winning ways over Emma Brown (Fall 1:57 at 136). Avery Thomason won in a battle over Frankie Graham by decision 13-12 at 130 and Tyeisha Takamori won in a defensive match over Kyla Revels by decision 5-2 at 170 as they were awarded three points each.

Iowa Central 27, Midland 20

The Tritons and Warriors competed in a close dual as Midland had four wins on the mat and one by default. They had two wins by pinfall as Maci Avila made quick work of Maria Elizondo (Fall 0:45 at 155) and Tyeisha Takamori pinned Briana Araujo Batista (Fall 1:48 at 170). Esther Walker won by tech fall over Dianna Pineda (10-0 at 109).

Midland will have a break to end the semester before coming back to prepare for its next competition after the New Year. The Warriors will travel to compete in the Bronco Open on Jan. 8. Matches are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Hastings, Nebraska.