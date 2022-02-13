Midland wraps up time in Tempe

Midland baseball wrapped up it's time in Tempe, Arizona with a pair of wins Friday and a loss Saturday.

Midland 10, Arizona Christian 9

Scoring was in surplus in sunny Arizona on Friday afternoon. Each team mounted four runs each through five innings of action. In the sixth bats awoke for both sides as Midland pushed across three runs in the top half, only to be outdone by the Firestorm’s four in the bottom.

After the first full inning without a run, Midland’s bats came alive once more with three runs in the eight. Their defense and pitching settled in after allowing an inside-the-park home run, limiting ACU to the lone run.

The final inning saw another pair of zeros on the scoreboard as the Warriors held on for the one-run win.

Midland had five extra-base hits in the game with Alec Villanueva launching his first collegiate home run in the third inning. Jack Lambert earned the start and went 4.0 innings, allowing four runs with no-decision.

Midland 7, Park-Gilbert 5

The Warriors’ offense remained hot in the desert as they plated five runs in the first two innings as they built a lead for starting pitcher Lucas Hamzeh. The first inning saw Peyton Garbers poke a ball to first base to bring in Chase Reynolds who singled with one out.

In the second, the Warriors saw their first four batters reach base. They took advantage of timely miscues by the Buccaneers who had two errors in the inning. Midland had just three hits but scored four runs to move ahead 5-0.

Park would scratch the scoreboard with one run in the third before Midland scored two more in the top of the fourth. A four-run seventh inning made things interesting late before the duo of Benji Hurth and Keegan Adams closed the game with scoreless eighth and ninth innings of work.

Vanguard 13, Midland 5

Facing stout test in their first weekend in No. 13-ranked Vanguard University, Midland University baseball showed it could compete with anyone as they dropped a close 13-5 contest in Arizona. The loss drops the Warriors to 3-1 on the season as their seasoning opening road trip comes to a close.

Vanguard used a pair of high-scoring innings to secure their 10th win of the season (in 12 games played). The Lions pounced ahead with four runs in the first and then added five more in the fourth.

Midland notched their first run of the game in the third as Peyton Garbers drove in Dakota Thornton with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The rest of the Warriors’ offense came in the seventh during a two-out rally.

After the first two batters were set down via a flyout and a groundout, Harold Urban got things going with a pinch-hit single. Connor Petersen followed up with a double down the left-field line that scored the first run for Midland.

Kyle Weber would come on to pinch run for Petersen and he was quickly joined on the base paths by Tyler Foster who drew a walk. Chase Reynolds drove both of them in with a double to left field and then was driven home by Thornton who singled to right field.

Hilton Mehrmann went 3.0 innings in his collegiate debut. He struck out three batters while allowing seven earned runs.

Midland (3-1) will face Presentation (1-3) and Graceland (1-1) on Saturday to open the Joplin Classic and then play a doubleheader with Clarke (3-4) on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0