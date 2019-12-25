FORT WORTH, Texas – Four members of the Midland University’s women’s wrestling team competed in the U.S. Senior Nationals Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, recently.
The event, which also served as a qualifier for the Olympic Trials, was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Keely Oyadomari, Hailey Schiermeyer, Mahealani Lewis, and Ester Walker represented the Warriors.
Oyadomari lost both of her matches in the 53kg division on Friday. She lost a 7-1 bout to Alex Elias (Spartan Mat Club) and a 10-0 tech fall to Katherine Shai (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club).
Schiermeyer beat Monica Mendoza (unattached) 6-1 in the 57kg division. She suffered an injury in her next match to Shauna Kemp (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) ending her tournament run.
Walker finished 3-2 at 50kg. She opened with a 8-5 win over Alice Todryk (Rabid Dawg Wrestling Club) but lost her next bout via a tech fall to Aliyah Rollins (unattached). In the consolation bracket she won her next two matches before losing by technical fall to Natalie Reyna-Rodriguez (McKendree).
Lewis went 1-2 in the 68kg division. She had a 13-9 loss to Jacqueline Parks (unattached), defeated Brighton Hutton (unattached) by a tech fall, 10-0. Her day began with a tech fall loss to Forrest Molinari (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club).
The Warriors will take some time off now as they prepare for the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NCWA) National Duals Jan. 10-11 in Louisville, Kentucky.