Midland wrestling drops dual with Concordia

Midland men's wrestling dropped its dual with Concordia Thursday night, 32-18, despite winning four of the six matches wrestled on the night.

The loss drops Midland to 0-4 in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) duals and 2-8 overall.

The match was fast-paced with four open weight classes. Of the six contested bouts, the Warriors came away victorious in four.

In the first battle on the mat of the evening, Steven Aranda won a tight 9-7 decision over Brandon Gonzalez. Trailing 5-4 after the first, he held even with Gonzalez in the second. In the final period, Aranda earned the escape to tie the score and then picked up two points with the takedown in the final 30 seconds.

At 157, Jabez Anderson lost via a technical fall to Anthony Perez, 16-1. After a brief stoppage for Perez to get attended from the training staff, he took control of the match with a takedown and a pair of near falls. Anderson earned a point, escaping the grasp of his foe but let up at the last second for a second takedown. In the second period, Perez ended the bout with a takedown and near fall.

In the bout at 174, Kody Hahn faced TJ Huber. The fairly even wrestlers went the distance, competing for the whole seven minutes. Huber led 2-1 after one period and extended his advantage in the second. He earned an escape, stall point, and two takedowns to go up 8-2. After Hahn worked free and got an escape point, he was whistled for another stall warning which closed out the scoring.

Connor Rinn and Jovon Howe faced off at 184. After Howe earned a first-period takedown, which Rinn later escaped, Rinn worked his way to a tie with a takedown in the second period. In the third, with the score tied at 3-3, Rinn quickly escaped and picked up the advantage on the scoreboard. Twenty seconds later, Rinn picked up the takedown to go up 6-3 and began to build up the riding time. Howe would work free after they were centered on the mat to close out the bout.

At 197, Tyson Beauperthuy and Mason Garcia went at it. Beauperthuy, the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the weight division, piled up the takedown points with a 6-2 lead after one period. In the second, he earned a two-point near fall, another takedown, and a four-point near fall. Beauperthuy ended the match with 42 seconds on the clock with a pin of Garcia.

In the finale, Matt Johnston and Jack Hedke took the mat. After a scoreless opening period, Hedke picked up an escape point in the second. The third saw Johnston earn the escape at the start to tie the bout. A single-leg snatch by Hedke was reversed by the bigger Johnston who earned the takedown at 1:17 and three seconds later he had the win via pin.

Midland (2-8, 0-4 GPAC) will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Doane (4-2, 3-0 GPAC). The teams will take the mat inside the Wikert Event Center on December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

