top story

Midland wrestling earns first dual win

The Midland men’s wrestling team earned its first dual win at the GPAC duals Saturday.

The Warriors beat Dakota Wesleyan University 22-12, then lost to Morningside 33-18 and Northwestern 36-15. 

Midland 22, Dakota Wesleyan 12

The Warriors won their first GPAC match through a team effort capped off by pins from Tyson Beauperthuy (4:45) and Matt Johnston (0:09). The two pins sealed the win over the Tigers 22-12 in the final bouts of the dual.

Steven Aranda won a major decision over Tommy Klemesrud (17-4) at 149-pounds. Ray Aranda followed up with a nail-biter decision (5-3) over Tyson Johnson at 157. Colton Horne won over Cole Halouska by narrow escape (8-6).

Beauperthuy pinned Hunter Planasky in the third period (4:45) and Johnston made quick work of Colten Hink (0:09).

Morningside 33, Midland 18

Ray Aranda picked up his second win of the day with a decision over Abraham Dirkx (10-3).

Kolton Kammeyer won a decision over Brody Kacmarynski (9-5) at 184. Midland earned forfeit points at 197 and 285.

Northwestern 36, Midland 15

Wins were hard to come by against the Raiders. Steven Aranda picked up the win by decision (13-9) at 149 before two pinfalls for Ray Aranda and Beauperthuy.

Ray Aranda pinned Brecklin Sperling (3:32) and Beauperthuy won over Kaleb Lind (1:22). Both Warriors were undefeated (3-0) at the duals on Saturday.

Midland improves to 1-7 in the conference duals. Next up, the Warriors will travel back to Sioux City in a week’s time for the Sioux City Open on Saturday, Feb. 5.

