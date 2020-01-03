Terrell Alfred made sure Jamestown’s trip back to North Dakota was a pleasant one Thursday night.
Alfred’s 3-point basket with :42 remaining tied the game. He then hit a game-winning trey with :03 left to lift the Jimmies to a 72-69 win over Midland University at the Wikert Event Center.
Alfred hit a career-high seven 3-point baskets and finished with 21 points as the Jimmies improved to 11-5 overall, including 7-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland falls to 4-10 overall, including 1-6 in the league.
Samuel Mailloux’s 3 put Midland up 69-66 with 2:57 remaining, but the freshman’s basket accounted for MU’s final points of the night. Midland missed three shots and had two turnovers in the closing minutes.
“We had a lot of opportunities tonight,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said, “but we just came up short against a really good Jamestown team.”
In the final five minutes, the Jimmies outscored the Warriors 12-3 as each point during that span was from beyond the 3-point line.
Jamestown finished 14-for-29 from 3-point territory while Midland was 12-for-31.
Mailloux’s 3 gave Midland a 14-7 lead with 15:24 left in the half, but the Jimmies rallied behind the shooting of Alfred and Devan Praska. Both had a pair of treys to help Jamestown to a 39-31 halftime lead.
Freshman Arturo Montes provided a spark for MU in the second half. He had all of his team’s points during a 10-7 run that helped the Warriors close to 55-54 with 8:33 left to play.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors eventually enjoyed a 66-60 lead on a Mailloux 3 with 5:15 left, but were limited to one field goal the rest of the way.
Mailloux finished with a career-high 16 points and added five rebounds. Montes and Laurence Merritt added 10 points apiece. Freshman Jake Rueschhoff had nine assists and didn’t commit a turnover.
“I thought Jake did an awesome job,” Drake said. “He’s really taking his game to another level. Sam was aggressive all night at both ends of the floor, and Arturo and Ray (Rayshon Hovaldt) gave us a great boost off the bench as well.”
Drake said the Warriors need to regroup from the loss. They host Briar Cliff at 4 Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.
“We have to continue to learn from our opportunities and we will need to bounce back quickly,” he said.
Box Score
JAMESTOWN (72) — Terrell Alfred 21, Brady Birch 14, Brock Schrom 12, Marc Kjos 6, Jack Frazier 5, Devan Praska 11, Mitch Larson 3.
MIDLAND (69) — Samuel Mailloux 16, Laurence Merritt 10, Emanuel Bryson 8, Jake Rueschhoff 8, Bowen Sandquist 8, Arturo Montes 10, Kylan Smallwood 5, Hunter Mengel 2, Rayshon Hovaldt 2.