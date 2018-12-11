CRETE, Neb. – Alton Johnson led Midland University recently at the Doane Wrestling Open.
The 285-pound Johnson went 3-1 on the day to finish second.
He opened with a pin of fellow Warrior Walter Castillo in :18 before pinning Andrew Wilson of Chadron State in 2:50. In the semifinals, Johnson won by fall over Sam Mathis of Simpson in 2:17.
In the championship match, Jacob Robles of Barton County pinned Johnson in 4:38.
Daniel Vargas had a pair of wins at 125 pounds before losing two straight on the consolation side of the bracket. Midland’s only other win came from Dylan Buschow at 197 pounds.
Midland’s next event will be the GPAC/Cascade Dual Challenge on Dec. 16 in Phoenix.