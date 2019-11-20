SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University edged Midland University 64-56 in a women’s basketball exhibition game Tuesday night.
Abby Hora’s 3-point basket put Augustana up 16-5 with 4:48 left in the first quarter, but the Warriors used an Amanda Hansen field goal and consecutive 3-point shots by Sam Shepard to close to 16-13. Two Peyton Wingert free throws narrowed the deficit to 17-15 entering the second quarter.
The Warriors’ hopes of getting closer in the second quarter were curtailed by a 3-for-17 performance from the field. Lauren Sees hit a pair of treys to open the period and help the Vikings to a 37-24 advantage at the break.
Katy Gathje’s field goal helped Midland narrow the deficit to 44-37 at the end of the third quarter. MU got as close as 47-45 thanks to a 3 apiece from Maddie Meadows and freshman Lexi Kraft, but the Vikings were able to protect the lead.
Midland shot 32.8 percent (20-of-61) from the field compared to 35.4 percent (23-of-65) for the Vikings. Both teams registered 44 rebounds, but Augustana had 19 points off turnovers compared to just three for Midland.
Shepard led MU with 13 points while Kraft added 11. Hansen finished with seven points and three steals. Gathje had a team-best eight rebounds.
Sees led Augustana with 15 points and Hora contributed 14.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland will face the College of Saint Mary at 2 Saturday afternoon in Omaha in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
Box Score
Midland 15 9 13 19 — 56
Augustana 17 20 7 20 — 64
MIDLAND (56) — Lexi Kraft 11, Amanda Hansen 7, Makenna Sullivan 6, Maddie Meadows 6, Katy Gathje 6, Sam Shepard 13, Casey Thompson 3, Peyton Wingert 2, Lexis Haase 2.
AUGUSTANA (64) — Lauren Sees 15, Abby Hora 14, Vishe’ Rabb 13, Camryn Hay 6, Hana Metoxen 2, Hannah Mitby 5, Izzy Van Veldhuizen 3, Janelle Shiffler 2, A. Duffy 2, Lizzy Karp 2.