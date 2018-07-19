Midland University Volleyball Coach Paul Giesselmann’s team has captured another honor.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has announced that 973 teams have earned the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2017-2018 season. This number breaks the previous year’s total of 835 to set an all-time high.
The Lady Warriors were named to the list for the seventh consecutive year. Midland has been among the top 10 in the NAIA each of the past two seasons.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored.
Since the award’s inception in 1993, the total of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 973.