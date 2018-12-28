BELLEVUE -- Malik Martin led five Midland University players in double figures with 19 points as the Warriors beat the host school 87-81 on Friday night in the opening round of the Bellevue Classic.
The Warriors led 40-35 at halftime, but fell behind 62-61 when Sequan Walker of the Bruins hit the second of consecutive 3-point baskets with 7:47 left to play.
Another trey, this one by Richard Reed, extended the Bruins' lead to 67-65 with 4:27 remaining, but Midland made a final charge.
Martin made a 3-point field goal and -- following a Reed turnover -- converted a traditional three-point play. Freshman Dillon Faubel also hit a 3 to make it 74-67 with 3:24 left.
A Justin Bessard free throw helped the Bruins close to 74-70 with 2:40 remaining, but MU's Bryce Parsons made a layup and freshman teammate Bowen Sandquist drained a 3 to make it 79-70 with 2:07 left.
The Bruins got as close at 85-81 on a Bessard layup with :10 left, but Martin iced the win with a pair of free throws.
Parsons continued his solid season with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes of action. Sandquist also played the entire game and added 15 points, two steals and three assists.
Luke Cadzow contributed 12 points for the Warriors and Faubel came off the bench to score 10 points and distribute five assists.
The Warriors hit 32 of 54 shots from the field (59.3 percent), including 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) from 3-point land. Cadzow and Sandquist combined to hit 8 of 13 from trey land.
Reed led Bellevue, 6-10, with 21 points. Connor Dukes added 17.
The Warriors play Waldorf at 7 Saturday night in the second round of the classic.