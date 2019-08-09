During the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Football Media Day last month, Midland University coach Jeff Jamrog praised the work of junior linebacker Theo Blum.
While Blum is expected to start at inside linebacker in the Warriors’ 3-4 defensive scheme this fall, it wasn’t just his work on the field that impressed the MU coach.
“We’re really excited about the leadership of Theo,” Jamrog said about the Wahoo native, who maintains a 4.0 GPA. “He is only a junior, but he has already been admitted into the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy.”
Blum has been a high achiever his entire life. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 2017 as the school’s career tackle leader. He played primarily on special teams as a freshman at Midland. Last season, he only started one game, but saw significant minutes in the linebacker rotation. He finished with 26 tackles, including 15 solo stops.
“It was a big jump from my freshman to sophomore year,” Blum said. “That freshman year you are just getting used to the speed of the game and everything. As a sophomore on defense, I got (familiar) with the offensive line-type of players you have to deal with in the league. It was a big jump, but I got my feet wet and I’m looking forward to this year.”
Blum is hoping to follow in the tradition of standout linebackers during Jamrog’s era with the Warriors. Wyatt Tremayne who graduated in May, was a two-time All-GPAC second-team pick. Bryan McLaughlin, who finished his career in 2017, was also a two-time all-league second-team selection.
“Wyatt kind of took me under his wing when I got here and Bryan did the same thing with him,” Blum said. “I’ve kind of come up under the legacy of some good linebackers at Midland so I’m hoping I can bring some of the younger guys up under my wing. I want us to have the best defense in the GPAC and I want to be at the forefront of that.”
The Warriors were seventh in the league in scoring defense (29.9 points per game), fifth in rushing defense (155.5 yards per game) and ninth in pass defense (245.5 ypg.).
Vance Winter, who served as head coach at Concordia, was brought in during the offseason as MU’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
“I think we’ll be much improved defensively,” Blum said. “The points per game that we allowed wasn’t the greatest and there is a lot of room for improvement. Coach Winter is a great guy and he has a lot of experience in this league from his days at Concordia. He has brought in some new concepts while keeping some of the others in place. That should be beneficial for us.”
Blum had some key mentors prior to arriving at Midland. He was a two-way player for Coach Tim Turman with the Cavaliers. He helped Neumann to a Class C-1 state runner-up finish in 2016.
“Coach Turman was an old school guy,” said Blum about the veteran coach, who announced his retirement after the 2018 season. “What I learned from him was that when things get tough, you rely on what you do best. ... In college, it is the same thing. When things get tough, go back to your training. Getting the opportunity to play for a guy with so much knowledge was an awesome experience.”
Blum also learned a lot from his father, Darryl, who was a standout linebacker at Midland from 1985-88. Darryl is second on the school’s career tackles chart while Theo’s mother, Connie, was a volleyball player for the Lady Warriors.
Blum said his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed. Their influence helped him excel in the classroom. He was nominated and eventually accepted into a program called The Rural Pharmacy Practice Educational Initiative through UNMC.
“I will finish my bachelor’s degree here at Midland and then go to Pharmacy School,” Blum said. “It takes a lot of stress off of my shoulders. I can still focus on classes and key in on football. That’s why I came here. I wanted to be a student-athlete who gets my education while playing the sport I love.”
Blum said maintaining a perfect GPA isn’t easy, but he enjoys the challenge.
“It is a hard thing to do, but I go on the basis of elevating myself to be a better person in all areas of my life, whether that is the classroom, on the field, spiritually or socially,” he said. “In my mind, if I elevate myself in the classroom that will correlate over to football and the other areas of my life. I live by that (philosophy) and it works well for me.”
Blum hopes the summer work he and his teammates have put in will pay off this season.
“Last year we were sitting at 7-2 and had high hopes, but we ended the season with two losses so it didn’t go the way we wanted,” he said. “Our playoff dreams kind of went out the door there, but we’ve done a lot of good things to set up this year. We couldn’t be more excited for the season to get here.”