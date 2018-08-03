Alex Boyer doesn’t recall the late fall of 2015 very fondly.
Boyer, then a freshman center for the Midland University football team, began the season as a starter, but was sidelined for most of the season with a severe concussion. The Warriors finished 1-10 that year and head coach Josh Gehring was relieved of his duties in late October.
Boyer, a Plano, Texas, native was hundreds of miles from home and wasn’t happy. He thought about leaving MU.
“I talked to my mom (Michelle) and told her I wanted to leave,” Boyer said. “It was a tough time. My mom just told me to give it one more semester and see who they would hire as coach. Luckily, I took her advice and stayed. It has been a huge blessing working with this current coaching staff.”
Midland hired Jeff Jamrog as coach that winter and he immediately began to turn the Warriors’ fortunes. MU went 7-4 in 2016 and 6-4 last season.
The Warriors are looking to do even better things in 2018. Quarterback Payton Nelson and running backs Lukas Vopnford and Garry Cannon (a former quarterback) are among the skilled position returnees. Boyer is part of an offensive line that returns intact.
“I’ve told the guys several times that this is the most excited I’ve ever been about any football season that I’ve been a part of,” he said. “We have the weapons to be the most dangerous offense in not only the GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference), but the nation. We have a real cohesive group. We have strong chemistry with really no cliques or anything.”
After a 4-0 start last year, Midland lost four straight. In the fourth loss, however, the Warriors played well at fourth-ranked Morningside. The Warriors then beat Hastings and Doane to close out the season.
“I think we really built some momentum in those last three games,” Boyer said. “We have something to prove this year and we’ve worked really hard in the offseason. We’re going to take what is ours.”
While the Warriors are intent on unseating Morningside as the league champions, the GPAC coaches picked MU to finish third — behind the Mustangs and Northwestern — in a preseason poll. GPAC media members also had the same top-three finish.
Boyer realizes that such polls are more window decoration than anything.
“I try not to look too deep into them,” he said. “A lot of it is just assumptions that things will just fall into place the way that people think. To a lot of people, Morningside is always going to be the top dog, but I think of all the teams in the GPAC besides Morningside, we have the best chance to make a run and win conference.”
A league title would be extremely satisfying to the Texas native, who has family in Nebraska. Four years ago when he was looking for a college, he sent film to Midland. Gehring’s staff reached out to him and he opted to make the trek to Fremont.
As a sophomore, Boyer was expected to be the starting center, but he tore the MCL in his knee in fall camp. The injury caused him to miss all but two games. Last fall, he started nine games for MU and was an All-GPAC honorable mention selection.
Boyer isn’t the only veteran on the interior line. Senior right tackle Brett Egner, junior guards Riley Williams and Daniel Jahn(a second-team all-league pick) and right tackle Ethan Butlerall return.
“Our line is back and they all do a really good job,” said Vopnford, who led the team in rushing in 2017. “They are a solid group up front.”
Boyer makes the calls for the line — something he did back in high school.
“I kind of enjoy that responsibility,” Boyer said. “You kind of feel like an air traffic controller in that you make sure that everyone knows what is in front of them and where they need to go.”
Teammates have noticed that Boyer isn’t one to shirk responsibility. He was named one of four team captains — Vopnford, tight end Jacob Ellis and linebacker Wyatt Tremayne are the others.
“Not many people get to be a captain of their team and I consider it a great honor to get to be in a group with Jacob, Wyatt and Vop,” Boyer said.
Boyer is studying secondary education and social sciences. He is on pace to graduate in May and is considering pursuing a graduate assistant job in the college ranks.
“I think I might try that somewhere and climb the ranks,” he said.
The four-year starter is anxious for the season opener Aug. 25 against MidAmerica Nazarene University at Heedum Field. It is unsettling for him to think about how close he came to leaving MU before Jamrog and his staff arrived on campus.
“Taking my mother’s advice was the best thing I could’ve done for myself,” he said. “I don’t think I could’ve ever forgiven myself for giving up on the program. ... It is crazy to see how far we’ve come as a unit. At the end of the day, this has been the best experience of my life and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”