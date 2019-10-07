Briar Cliff’s offense gave the Chargers the early lead and their defense protected it Saturday against Midland University at Heedum Field.
Greg Henry’s 51-yard touchdown run on the opening series of the game sparked the Chargers to a 13-7 win in Midland’s homecoming game.
The Chargers intercepted four passes and limited the Warriors to 273 yards in total offense while improving to 4-2. Midland entered the contest averaging 36.5 points per game.
“Our defense has been tremendous all year and they just played really hard,” Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. “They bend at times, but haven’t broke. They find ways to rally back and when we’ve needed a play, they’ve gotten it for us.”
Henry’s TD run put the Chargers up 7-0 with 13:05 left in the first quarter.
“That was huge for us because the last two weeks we’ve gotten off to slow, slow starts and haven’t moved the ball successfully,” Wagner said. “We talked all week about getting off to a good start. Getting that touchdown right away gave our defense some breathing room.”
Midland’s best drive of the opening half began late in the first period. Garry Cannon, who finished with 93 yards on 27 carries, had a 20-yard run on a 53-yard march that stalled at the Chargers’ 10. Camdon Griffiths’ 27-yard field goal attempt was wide right keeping the Warriors scoreless.
Later in the quarter, a muffed punt by the Warriors gave the Chargers first down at the MU 35. Midland linebacker Theo Blum snuffed out the scoring threat by intercepting a Jonathan Santos pass at the 3 and returning it 18 yards.
Three plays later, though, Jovan Woods of the Chargers intercepted a Payton Nelson pass and returned it to the MU 14. BC was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moving the ball back to the 29, but a pair of Santos completions helped set up a Henry 6-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left in the half. Jose Perez’s conversion kick failed making it 13-0 at the break.
The Warriors threatened late in the third quarter. Starting at the MU 8, the Warriors used Cannon’s running and Nelson’s passing to drive down the field. The quarterback had completions of 18 yards to Colby Stevens and 14 yards to Austin Harris on the march. A Nelson 6-yard pass to Harris gave the Warriors first-and-goal at the BC 5. A holding call moved the Warriors back and on fourth-and-goal from the 4, Cannon was stopped inches short of the goal line by Michael Williams and Pat Gassant Jr.
“We were seven of 19 on third-down conversions and one-of-four on fourth downs,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “You can’t do that. Our defense — other than that first series — really played good football. I thought if we could survive the third quarter going into the wind, we would have a great shot.”
Following a short Santos punt, the Warriors finally broke through. Starting at the BC 30, Nelson connected with Cannon on a 4-yard completion. A pass interference call on the Chargers was followed by Nelson’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Midland got as far as the BC 7 on its next series, but Alexander Johnson intercepted a Nelson pass in the end zone on fourth down. Woods later intercepted Nelson at the BC 14 to end another threat.
“We scored with 10:24 left and we got the ball in great field position twice in the last 10 minutes,” Jamrog said. “It is very frustrating. One week it is maybe the defense is not playing like we want and then they play better and then it is the offense. We also have to get special teams going better. We’re capable of better play, but give Briar Cliff credit, their defense made more plays than we did.”
Midland’s defense was also solid as the Warriors limited the Chargers to 195 yards in total offense. Henry accounted for the bulk of that total with 128 yards on 29 carries. The Chargers were just one-of-14 on third-down conversions.
Nelson rushed 15 times for 61 yards and was 11 of 29 for 103 yards and four interceptions. Harris had four catches for 39 yards.
Linebacker Trevor Havlovic led Midland’s defense with 15 tackles. Fremont High School graduate Chase Lipsys had nine tackles and Zack Acamo had eight.
Midland, 1-4, will look to snap a four-game losing skid Saturday at Hastings.
Box Score
Briar Cliff 7 6 0 0 — 13
Midland 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring
BC — Greg Henry 51 run (Jose Perez kick)
BC — Henry 6 run (kick failed)
MU — Payton Nelson 11 run (Camdon Griffiths kick)
Team Statistics
First Downs: MU 16, BC 11. Total Offense: MU 273, BC 195. Passing Yards: MU 103, BC 60. Rushing Yards: MU 170, BC 135. Penalties-Yards: MU 6-79, BC 6-45. Fumbles-lost: MU 1-1, BC 0-0.