In a battle of top-25 teams, 12th-ranked Hastings downed No. 25 Midland University 70-65 on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
The loss drops the Lady Warriors to 5-4 overall, including 2-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos improved to 7-3 overall, including 3-2 in the league.
Midland trailed 49-43 entering the final quarter, but the Lady Warriors made a run. Makenna Sullivan’s basket capped a 6-0 surge and tied it at 49 with 8:01 left in the game.
The Lady Warriors enjoyed their first lead since the first half when Yutan native Maddie Egr scored to make it 53-52 with 7:21 remaining.
The two teams exchanged the lead down the stretch, but Mackenzie Willicott sank two free throws that put the Broncos on top 62-60 with 3:50 left. A Maddie Meadows free throw cut the deficit to one, but veteran Shandra Farmer and Willicott hit baskets to stretch the Broncos’ advantage to 66-61 with 1:22 left.
Amanda Hansen’s layup helped Midland pull within 67-63, but the Farmer and Emma Grenfell connected on free throws to protect the lead.
Farmer led Hastings with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Grenfell and Willicott had 16 points and six rebounds apiece. Junior Kennedy Sander added 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting.
The Broncos overcame a solid performance from Egr. She finished with 25 points, five rebounds, a blocked shot an an assist. Hansen added 14 points and four assists.
The Lady Warriors outrebounded Hastings 33-32. Sullivan, Meadows and Madison Severson joined Egr with five rebounds apiece.
Midland broke to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Broncos answered with a 9-0 run. Hastings outscored MU 20-13 in the second quarter and led 31-27 at the break.
Midland will host College of Saint Mary at 2 Saturday afternoon in the Event Center. Hastings will host eighth-ranked Morningside.
Box Score
MIDLAND (65) — Maddie Egr 25, Amanda Hansen 14, Makenna Sullivan 8, Lexis Haase 8, Maddie Meadows 1, Madison Severson 2, Samm Ashida 5, Katy Gathje 2.
HASTINGS (70) — Shandra Farmer 17, Emma Grenfell 16, Mackenzie Willicott 16, Kennedy Sander 12, Kaitlyn Schmit 5, Gabby Grasso 2, Harper Sheets 2.