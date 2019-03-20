OMAHA -- JT Patterson was a tough out Wednesday afternoon for the Midland University baseball team.
The junior connected on a pair of home runs and drove in four as Bellevue University defeated the Warriors 11-3.
Patterson's two-run homer in the first staked the Bruins to a 2-0 advantage. A Travis Tanaka double and a Kory Longaker triple were the big blows in the second as Bellevue extended the advantage to 5-0.
Longaker's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Patterson made it 7-0 in the top of the fourth before the Warriors answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, Kyle Weber and Sam Braun hit back-to-back singles to put runners at first and third. After a strikeout, Weber scored before Braun was thrown out on a double steal attempt.
The Bruins tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it 10-1. The Warriors scored once in the bottom of the seventh on Weber's solo home run.
Patterson belted his fifth home run of the season -- a solo shot -- to complete Bellevue's scoring in the eighth. The Warriors got one run in the ninth.
Gabe Settles singled and moved to third on a double by Weber. Settles scored on Quinn Tassie's ground out.
Anthony Alvardo got the win. He threw two hitless innings to open the game. Four Bruins' pitchers limited MU to five hits.
Luke Egging took the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits in one inning of work.
Weber led Midland's offense by going 3-for-4. Riley Baasch had three hits for the Bruins. Four other Bellevue hitters collected two hits apiece.