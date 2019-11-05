Midland University swimming coach Ryan Bubb was impressed with the Warriors during a recent swim meet at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
The MU men beat Olivet Nazarene 156-96 while Midland women downed the College of Saint Mary 128-105. Olivet downed the MU 193-58 and CSM 186.5-57.5.
“That was an incredible meet,” Bubb said. “To beat your rival and a conference foe (CSM), you have had a great night. We had a lot of kids who swam really tough lineups and some different events, but they knew what they had to do to put up a tally in the ‘W’ column and they owned their job. I know they are ready to head across the river next week and take on that team up north.”
The team up north in conference rival Morningside. The Warriors will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, for the Mustang Invitational set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hindman-Hobbs Center.
Midland had eight individual wins and won a pair of relays on the day. The men’s 200-yard medley relay of Hayden Robbins, Tyler Penney, Gabriel Martinez and Scott Cain won in 1:36.93. The group of Martinez, Caleb Miller, Joseph Berrick, and Jake Bell won the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:30.90.
In the men’s 200-yard freestyle, Miller took top honors with an NAIA qualifying time of 1:45.76. Nerissa Wagner won the women’s 100 backstroke in an NAIA qualifying time of 1:02.09.
Cain and Miller went 1-2 in the 100 freestyle. Both recorded qualifying times, led by Cain’s 48.39. Miller was next in 48.47.
Cain also won the men’s 50-yard freestyle in 21.68. He currently holds the NAIA’s fastest time in that event.
Hayden Robbins edged out teammate Timothy Thies in the 100 backstroke in 55.87. Thies was next in 55.88.
Penney picked up three wins: the 100 breaststroke, the 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley.
Tyler Penney earned three individual wins on the day. He won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (58.10), the 200-yard breaststroke (2:07.64) and the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.89).