Bulldogs ease to win over Midland men

SEWARD – Midland University's men's basketball team opened Great Plains Athletic Conference play Tuesday with an 82-55 road loss to Concordia University.
Junior Emanuel Bryson got the Warriors (0-2, 0-1) on the board with back-to-back three-point baskets. Later, a Warriors’ lay-up cut the Concordia (4-1, 1-0) lead to two at the 12-minute mark, 16-14.
But over the next seven minutes, Concordia went on a 16-0 run for a 32-14 lead and then took a 41-25 lead at the break.
The Warriors shot 29% (8-of-28) from the field and 27% (3-of-11) from the arc and committed eight turnovers in the first half.
Hot three-point shooting would keep the Bulldogs comfortably in the lead throughout the second half as they shot 41% from the arc (7-of-17) and were aggressive in getting to the free throw line where they were 88% (14-of-16) on the night.
The Warriors were able to garner strong offensive contributions from their bench with 12 points each from freshman Kyle Castille and Bryson, as well as 11 points from freshman Josh Lambert.
“It was a really tough night for us,” said head coach Oliver Drake after the game. “Credit goes to Concordia as they outplayed us in every phase tonight. We will learn from this and continue to work to get better in all phases.”
The Warriors will look to capture their first win of the season when they take the court on Saturday, November 14. They’ll host Dordt University in another GPAC matchup. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center.
