SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Concordia swept a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader from Midland University on Wednesday afternoon.
In games that were shifted to Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City due to wet grounds, the Bulldogs downed the Warriors 8-3 and 5-2.
In the opener, Lukas Diehm got the victory. He allowed no earned runs on one hit in four innings of work. Dylan Duree worked the final three innings.
Midland was limited to three hits. James Kaiser, Dakota Thornton and Kyle Weber had one single apiece. Austin Hamilton and Bryan Smith had one RBI apiece.
Andrew Davidson was saddled with the loss. He worked 1/3 of an inning and surrendered three earned runs on two hits and three walks. Aaron Hassell worked 4 2/3 innings of relief and allowed just two earned runs while striking out five.
James Ward and Tyleer Seebaum also pitched for the Warriors.
Jesse Garcia led Concordia’s attack with a home run and a single. He knocked in two runs. Logan Ryan scored a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
In the second game, Midland scored a run in the top of the first when Matt Abelnour doubled home Austin Hamilton.
The Warriors got another run in the top of the third, but Concordia answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Concordia pushed across a run in the fifth to go ahead for good and added two more in the sixth.
Daylon Owens started on the mound for the Warriors and gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Steven Boyd worked one inning of scoreless relief. Luke Egging and Abelnour also saw action on the mound for the Warriors.
Jacob Perez, Hamilton, Abdelnour and Sam Braun all had one hit for the Warriors.
Wade Council, Evan Bohman and Christian Meza had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Meza also knocked in three runs while Beau Dorman delivered two RBI.
Ryan had two hits and two runs scored.
Jared Schipper started and worked 3 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and three walks while surrendering one earned run.
Ryan Samuelson got the win in relief. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and only allowed one hit. He also struck out two.
The losses drop Midland to 9-14 on the season.