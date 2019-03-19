Midland University finished ninth out of 20 teams during the inaugural National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Wrestling Invitational recently in Jamestown, N.D.
Menlo College of California won the event with 230.5 points. Oklahoma City was second with 154.5 while Jamestown placed third with 137.5. The Lady Warriors finished with 45.
Leilani Camargo-Naone of Midland earned All-American honors by placing third at 191 pounds. The junior's lone loss was to Chi Chi Nwankwo of Oklahoma City, who would go on to finish as the runner-up.
In the third-place match, Camargo-Naone defeated Agatha Andrews of Jamestown 6-5.
At 123 pounds, Alanah Vetterick earned All-American honorable mention recognition. She opened with a bye before pinning Brigitte Mihalca of Missouri Baptist in :44. After a loss in the semifinals to eventual champion Trynadii Jackson of Menlo, she battled back. She closed the tournament with a pin of Victoria Norris of Ottawa in the fifth-place match.
At 155, Gabi Hunter finished sixth to earn All-American honorable mention recognition. In the fifth-place match, Hunter suffered a 4-1 setback to Destinee Rivera of Life University of Georgia.
Four other Lady Warriors competed in the tournament. Hailey Schiermeyer (123), Chyna Rodriguez (155), Joanna Mack (170) and Serena Sanchez (191) all went 0-2.
The Midland wrestlers will now turn their attention to preparing for the U23 World Team Trials. The event is scheduled for March 30-31 in Oklahoma City.