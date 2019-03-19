NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jason Cirone of Midland University has been named the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association Men's Hockey Coach of the Year.
Cirone led the Warriors to a runner-up finish in the NAIHA Tournament that concluded Sunday.
Three Midland players also captured honors.
Trevor Hillman, a senior from Beverly Hills, Michigan, received the NAIHA’s Defenseman of the Year award and was named one of two defenders to the All-America team. Luke Sanko, a junior from Windsor, Ontario, earned a spot on the first team as a forward. Sean Kelley, a senior from Gillette, Wyoming, was named Goalie of the Year and also captured All-American honors.
All of the awards were voted on by the head coaches in the league.
Other awards handed out were Rookie of the Year (Joel Holmberg of Indiana Tech), Forward of the Year (Sean Mallonee of Waldorf), Most Valuable Player (Jarrett Pfeiffer of Indiana Tech), and Billy Denis (Lindenwood-Belleville) was named an All-American as well.
Indiana Tech edged the Warriors 3-2 in the championship game.