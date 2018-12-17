Midland University battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but Dordt was able to hold off the Warriors 83-80 on Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.
The Defenders led 36-24 at halftime, but the Warriors opened the second half on a 20-8 run. Freshman Dillon Faubel's 3-point field goal knotted the game at 44 with 13:36 remaining.
"Midland did a nice job of getting back in the game and made some 3s," Dordt coach Bruce Van Haaften said. "We didn't shoot it the best tonight, but we passed it well and our post players had nice games. We scored around the rim a lot."
Faubel connected on another 3 with 10:38 left to put the Warriors ahead 52-48. Field goals by Chad Barkema started and ended an 18-4 run by the Defenders that put them up 66-56 with 6:04 remaining.
The Warriors battled back with the help of their perimeter shooting. Bowen Sandquist connected on a trio of 3s and Reggie Gradwell nailed a pair from the outside to boost Midland to a 74-71 advantage with 3:40 left.
After Dordt regained the lead, Midland went ahead for the final time when Sandquist hit a trey to make it 78-77 with 1:49 left.
Jesse Jansma drained a 15-foot jumper and Garrett Franken scored a field goal to put he Defenders up by three. After MU's Bryce Parsons connected on a shot, Jansma hit two free throws to make it 83-80 with :19 remaining.
The Warriors had a couple of opportunities to tie it. Malik Martin misfired on a 3-point shot, but Gradwell got the offensive rebound. After a timeout, the Warriors set up an inbounds play with :02 remaining, but the Defenders knocked the ball away to preserve the victory.
"We did a really nice job down the stretch and really for the whole game offensively," Van Haftten said. "We passed the ball very well with 18 assists and nine turnovers—we took care of the ball well."
The Defenders outrebounded MU 24-23. MU had 15 turnovers compared to nine for the visitors. Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field -- the Defenders were 33 of 58 (56.9 percent) and MU 31 of 59 (52.5 percent). The Warriors hit 10 treys compared to just four for Dordt.
Jansma, Franken and Josh VanLingen had 18 points apiece for the Defenders, who improve to 10-5 overall, including 4-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Parsons led the Warriors with 22 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals. Sandquist added 14 points while Martin and Faubel added 12 each. Martin also secured 10 rebounds.
The loss drops the Warriors to 5-8 overall, including 3-5 in the league.
Midland will travel to Lake Wales, Florida, to play 21st-ranked Warner University at 3 Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors will face the University of Rio Grande on Thursday.