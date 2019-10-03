CRETE -- Midland University escaped with a five-set win over Doane on Sept. 4 in Fremont, but the Warriors weren't as fortunate on Wednesday night.
The Tigers snapped an eight-match losing skid to the eighth-ranked Warriors by picking up a 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 win. Allison Kuenle led Doane with 20 kills while Madison VanHousen contributed 14.
The loss drops MU to 13-5, including 5-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Warriors have uncharacteristically dropped consecutive back-to-back league matches.
“This was a tough loss. You have to give Doane credit because they played at a high level,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “Consistency is our problem right now. When we’re playing well, we’re really good, but the problem right now is we’re not that good of a team. Every phase, including our hitting, our setting and our serving right now is not very good. We’re making too many mental and physical mistakes.”
During sets one and four Midland looked dominant as they out hit the Tigers and won both sets. Set one saw the Warriors hit .250 while Doane was held to .111 and in the fourth it was Midland .351 and Doane .116.
Sets three and five highlighted the Warriors’ struggles. They hit .050 and .080, respectively, as the Tigers took control of the match and then closed it out while hitting .140 and .312.
North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson had 15 kills and 19 digs to lead Midland. Senior teammate Shelby Bretschneider added 14 kills.
Libero Taliyah Flores paced the Warriors with a team-high 25 digs while freshmen Hope Leimbach (26) and Bree Burtwistle (25) combined for 51 set assists.
Midland will look to get back on the winning track during its homecoming match against Concordia at 3 Saturday afternoon in the Wikert Event Center.