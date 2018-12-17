In a battle of two top-25 Great Plains Athletic Conference teams, Dordt was a just a little bit better than Midland University on Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.
The 13th-ranked Defenders scored the first seven points of overtime and held on to defeat the No. 24 Lady Warriors 94-93. The win improves Dordt to 11-4 overall, including 6-3 in the league. MU falls to 7-6, including 4-5 in the GPAC.
Annie Rhinesmith and Erika Feenstra combined for the seven points to open overtime that put the Defenders up 85-78, but Midland fought back. Freshman Alexis Haase’s 3-point basket capped a 10-5 run by MU that cut the deficit to 90-88 with :31 remaining.
After Rachel Evavold connected on two foul shots for Dordt, Haase made another 3 to pull MU within 92-91 with :17 left.
Rhinesmith, who finished with a game-high 26 points, made two free throws with :13 remaining. With MU unable to get a good look from 3-point land, Maddie Egr connected on a two-point field goal right before time expired.
Feenstra, the leading scorer in NAIA Division II, finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Warriors held her below her season average of 26.9 points per game, but Rhinesmith had a career high.
Egr and Madison Severson led the Lady Warriors with 16 points apiece. Haase and Amanda Hansen had 12 each. Freshman Sam Shepard added 11 and Katy Gathje had 10.
Midland led 44-33 at halftime and was up 61-60 after three quarters.
In the fourth, a Rhinesmith free throw put Dordt ahead 78-77 with :12 left. Severson misfired on a 3-point attempt, but MU secured the offensive rebound. Hansen was fouled. She sank the first of two free throws, but missed the second sending the game to overtime.
Midland will host Presentation College at 2 Tuesday afternoon.
Box Score
Dordt 14 19 27 18 16 — 94
Midland 22 22 17 17 15 — 93
DORDT (94) — Annie Rhinesmith 26, Erika Feenstra 22, Rachel Evavold 16, S. Stamness 11, K. Bousema 6, Tetzlaff 5, Smittsdorf 4, VanMaanen 2, Chmielewski 2.
MIDLAND (93) — Maddie Egr 16, Madison Severson 16, Amanda Hansen 12, Makenna Sullivan 7, Maddie Meadows 6, Lexis Haase 12, Sam Shepard 11, Katy Gathje 10, Peyton Wingert 3.