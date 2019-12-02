Central Methodist University broke to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Midland University 87-56 on Saturday night in women’s basketball at the Wikert Event Center.
The Eagles, ranked 12th in NAIA Division I, shot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field on their way to improving to 7-1. The Warriors were limited to 33.9 percent from the floor (20 of 59), including 7 of 27 from 3-point land (26 percent).
Lanay Rodney’s 3-point basket helped the Eagles break to a 6-0 lead. MU trailed 11-2 before Lexis Haase drained a 3 with 3:23 left to play in the opening quarter to pull the Warriors to within six (11-5). After Haase’s trey, however, CMU went on 9-0 run the close out the period.
Elizabeth Spencer of CMU hit a basket and two free throws in the opening two minutes of the second quarter to stretch the advantage to 24-5.
The Warriors chipped away. Maddie Meadows’ 3 narrowed the gap to 30-21 with 3:45 left in the half and the Eagles led 34-23 at the break.
CMU used a 13-2 third-quarter run to open a 62-36 advantage.
Rodney led CSM with 18 points, including a 4-for-6 performance from 3-point territory.
CMU had 19 turnovers, compared to 17 for MU, but the Eagles won the rebounding battle 43-26.
Sullivan scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Warriors. Maddie Meadows and Amanda Hansen scored eight points apiece. Freshman Lexi Kraft had a team-high four assists.
Midland hosts eighth-ranked Morningside at 6 Wednesday night.
CMU 20 14 28 25 — 87
Midland 5 18 15 18 — 56
CMU — Lanay Rodney 18, Cheyenne Allen 12, Crimson Jones 11, Gloria Mulumba 10, Ashley Martin 3, Elizabeth Spencer 7, Taylor Victorine 6, Sam Caruth 6, Veronia Preciado 6, Daesjah Ely 4, Natalia Shpegel 2, Abby Naylor 2.
MIDLAND — Makenna Sullivan 13, Maddie Meadows 8, Amanda Hansen 8, Emma Shepard 6, Jada Simpson 6, Lexis Haase 5, Laura Speer 4, Casey Thompson 2, Sam Shepard 2, Erin Prusa 2.