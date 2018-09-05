Friends University handed Midland its second-straight loss on Tuesday night as the Warriors suffered a 3-1 setback at Heedum Field.
MU falls to 1-2 while the Falcons improve to 2-1.
Friends went ahead 1-0 just 2 1/2 minutes into the game on Leo Sosa's goal. Sosa provided the lone goal of the first 45 minutes.
Midland knotted the score eight minutes into the second half. Antonio Hernandez split two defenders and scored a goal.
The momentum for MU was short-lived, however. Roberto Gomez of Friends got behind the back line and had his shot blocked by MU goalie Shazz Heale. The ball, though, was deflected right back to Gomez. His second shot found the net to put the Falcons ahead for good.
Friends got an insurance goal less than four minutes later when Isiah Castillo found Teylor Cubero on the back post.
Midland coach Raphael Martinez said the Warriors hurt themselves with miscues.
“Simply put, if you don’t take your chances and you continue to make silly errors you’re going to lose,” he said.
Midland will play at 2:30 Saturday afternoon against Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.