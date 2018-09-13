DES MOINES, Iowa -- Grand View scored all of its goals in the opening 22 minutes and went on to defeat Midland University 3-2 Wednesday in men's soccer.
The loss drops MU to 2-3 while the Vikings improve to 2-2.
Mattia Giangrande scored at the 1:16-mark of the opening half to put the Warriors in an early hole.
Simone Raiola then scored off an assist from Endri Copa to make it 2-0 at the 19:35-mark. The Vikings made it 3-0 less than two minutes later when Daniel Kozma scored off an assist from Giangrande.
Thomas Crawford of the Warriors scored at 22:41 to cut the deficit to 3-1 at halftime.
Crawford scored in the 74th minute to make it a one-goal game, but the Vikings' defense shut down the Warriors the rest of the way.
“It’s always going to be difficult to dig yourself out of a three-goal deficit after 20 minutes, but I thought the guys responded well and fought until the very end," Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. "All I asked for at halftime was for them to walk off the field at the end of the game knowing they gave their all and play like Warriors and they did.”
Goalie Shazz Heale had four saves for MU.
The Warriors will host Presentation College, 0-5, at 3:30 Sunday afternoon at Heedum Field.