SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Several Fremont High School graduates made an impact for Midland University during the Warriors' opening cross country meet of the season.
The Warriors competed in the Ninth Annual Augustana Twilight Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. The meet is conducted in the evening with the assistance of lights from the nearby soccer stadium. Other parts of the course are illuminated with glow sticks.
The event draws teams from the NCAA Division I and II levels as well as NAIA and NJCA.
There were several teams that the Warriors are very familiar with, including Great Plains Athletic Conference schools Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane, Hastings, Morningside, Mount Marty, and Northwestern.
Midland head coach Daniel Gerber said the Warriors competed well in meet that featured quality competition.
“We were very competitive with the GPAC schools with both the men's and women's teams,” he said. “I think that our pack running and teamwork will only continue to improve and help our team scores. Our girls were eager to run. They all competed well and I was pleased with the results they had.”
The University of South Dakota, led by first-place finisher Abby Ripperda (16:47.07) won the women's division with 40 points. Nebraska was second with 67. Midland was 22nd with 662.
FHS graduate Vivian Sanchez was the top finisher for the MU women. The junior was 137th out of 306 runners in 2:28.88. Paige Thelen, a senior from Stanton, placed 202nd in 21:25.62.
North Bend graduate Ally Muessel was 238th in 22:15.47. Other finishers for MU included: Erin Kahnk, 22:17.74 (241st); Victoria Bitz, 23:24.55 (267th); and Jaineily Ortiz, 25:10.61 (287th).
In the men's division, the University of Nebraska captured first place with 69 points. Augustana was second with 104 while Cloud County Community College was third with 111.
Dais Malebana of Cloud County won the race in 18:54.46 while Mason Phillips of Sioux Falls was the runner-up in 18:55.89.
Midland finished in 18th place with 520 points.
Jose Gonzalez, a key component to Fremont's 2018 Class A state cross country championship, led MU by placing 42nd in 20:11.27. Another former FHS runner, sophomore CJ Martinez, was 60th in 20:26.76.
Five other Warriors competed. Daniel Olson, 22:03.57 (183rd); Alex France, 22:20.63 (200th); FHS graduate Ross McMahon, 22:29.39 (214); Christian McCafferty, 22:29.81, and Dylan Hill, 23:62.94 (268th).
Up next for the Midland runners will be the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational. That race will take place on Sept. 21 in Lincoln.