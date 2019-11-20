Taliyah Flores had a memorable first season with the Midland University volleyball team.
The transfer from the University of North Dakota led the Warriors in digs with 501. She also finished with 23 service aces a serving percentage of .857 in helping MU to a 19-10 record.
On Wednesday, the Papillion native was named the Libero of the Year for the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The sophomore was also the Warriors’ lone player named to the All-GPAC first team in a vote of league coaches.
Brooke Fredrickson, a sophomore from North Bend, and middle blocker Maggie Hiatt, a junior from Springfield, were named to the second team.
Fredrickson had a team-high 47 aces. She added 234 kills and 319 digs. Hiatt finished second in the league with 74 blocks during conference play and had 121 total blocks. She also contributed 223 kills and hit .279.
Junior Sydney Morehouse and senior Taylor Petersen were honorable mention selections.
Morehouse, a middle blocker from Papillion, hit .274 and averaged .93 blocks per game. She recorded 228 kills and 101 total blocks.
Petersen led the Warriors in kills with 289. She added 65 blocks and 78 digs.
Anna Wedel of Northwestern was named the GPAC Player of the Year. Teammate Lacey Wacker was chosen as the Setterof the Year. Camryn Opfer of Concordia earned Freshman of the Year honors.
Kyle Van Den Bosch of the Red Raiders was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year.