JT Patterson homered and drove in three runs to spark Bellevue University to a 13-1 win over Midland in baseball Tuesday afternoon.
Stuart Eurich singled, doubled and tripled for the Bruins and knocked in three runs. Cody Banks had three hits and two RBI.
The Bruins scored four runs in the first, one in the second and five more in the third. They added three in the sixth.
Bryan Smith scored a run and had two hits for Midland. Dakota Thornton had two hits while Matt Abelnour had one hit and a RBI.
Graham Cahill got the win while James Ward took the loss.