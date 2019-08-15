Midland University volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann will have a better idea about how good his team is after Friday night.
The Lady Warriors, ranked eighth in the NAIA top-25 poll, will host third-ranked Grand View at 7 at the Wikert Event Center in the Nebraska Strong Invitational.
“I think it will be a great test for both teams,” Giesselmann said. “We want to find out right out of the gate where we are at. I think we’ll know what we’re good at and what we’re not good at. Grand View will expose our weaknesses of what we’ll need to work on.”
Grand View won its first 36 games last season before losing to Viterbo (Indiana) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament last December. Midland advanced to the Final Four before losing to eventual national champion Park (Missouri).
Gone from the MU squad that finished 26-8 are All-American setter Jessica Peters and All-American middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd. Also gone is outside hitter Jenny Bair, who was also a key leader.
Giesselmann, however, does welcome back several veterans and has added some talented transfers and freshmen.
“It has been a lot of fun in that we have a very inexperienced team,” the coach said. “This year is kind of like starting over with a new puzzle. We just have to figure out how to put the pieces together. As a coach, I love the challenge. These girls have been outstanding. The culture is top notch and that starts with great leadership from our returning players.”
Seniors Taylor Petersen and Shelby Bretschneider are the captains. Petersen, a 5-11 native of Auburn, hit .170 and had 282 kills — second on the team behind O’Dowd. This season, Giesselmann has shifted Petersen from the outside to the right side.
“The switch has gone very well,” Giesselmann said. “She has worked so hard to build herself into a really good college athlete. She will have a lot to say about how successful we are this year. She has a chance to have a really good year.”
Bretschneider, a 5-10 native of Pierce, missed all last season due to a knee injury, but she will contend for one of the outside hitter spots. Others vying for a starting outside role include North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson (5-10), Hawaii-Hilo sophomore transfer Teisa Tuioti (5-11) and Cody-Kilgore freshman Addison Johnson (5-10).
“Addie just needs training, but we’ve been very impressed with her athleticism,” Giesselmann said. “The more experienced training she gets, the better she’ll be down the road.”
Another player who could see time on the outside is 5-11 Nebraska City junior Megan Aultz.
“She has done a lot of good things,” Giesselmann said.
Although O’Dowd is gone, Sydney Morehouse, a 5-10 junior, returns at the other middle blocker spot. The Papillion-La Vista South graduate hit .244 with 212 kills as a sophomore. Maggie Hiatt, a 6-2 junior, has moved from the right side to the middle after recording 256 kills. Also in contention at MB is 6-0 sophomore Bailey Schindler.
“Bailey has improved so much,” Giesselmann said. “The game has slowed down for her. She’ll be pushing Syd and Maggie for playing time.”
Hope Leimbach of Lincoln Lutheran and Bree Burtwistle of Stanton both played in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game in July. Now they hope to ease the graduation loss of four-year starter Peters.
“I’ve always been a fan of running a 5-1 (offense),” Giesselmann said. “We’ve had great 5-1 setters her. Bree and Hope bring different things to the table and are both competing hard to get on the court. We’re trying to decide what direction we want to go this year.”
Maddie Wieseler, a 5-9 freshman right side from Hartington, also played in the NCA game.
“She has competed well in fall camp and is trying to earn one of our front row hitting positions,” Giesselmann said.
Papillion native Taliyah Flores played libero and outside hitter at the University of North Dakota last year before transferring to MU. She’ll join Gretna junior Jaisa Russell, who had a team-best 408 digs last year, to solidify the Lady Warriors’ defense.
“They both have had a good fall camp as far as our DS (defensive specialists) go,” Giesselmann said. “I expect them both to compete hard in the back row.”
O’Dowd was a strong enough player to bail the Lady Warriors out of trouble last season. MU doesn’t have that luxury anymore.
“A big challenge for us this year is that we have to be better on the pins if we are going to have a chance to be a really good team,” Giesselmann said. “If you take Priscilla’s production out of it, we were a very average team statistically last year. I’ve challenged the team this year that we have to be better on the outside and the right side. We’ve got to be a more balanced team this year.”
The Lady Warriors are talented, but some of it is untested at the NAIA level.
“This will be one of the younger teams that we’ve had at Midland in a while,” Giesselmann said. “I’m hoping to use the first third of the season to keep getting better. Hopefully, we’re a tough out by the time we get to November and December.”
Midland will recognize and celebrate members of the Fremont area that came together this past spring after flooding hit the area. A special community tailgate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday outside of the event center. Organizations and individuals will be honored between the second and third sets of the Grand View match with MU also showing a tribute video.