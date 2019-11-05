LAWRENCE, Kan. – Midland University’s bowling teams traveled to Kansas this past weekend for the 2019 Jayhawk Challenge hosted in Lawrence and Topeka.
The Warriors saw their No. 5-ranked women’s team finish fifth after qualifying third and their No. 9-ranked men’s team finish third after qualifying second.
The MU women were led by Candice Goldfinch during qualifying. She had the top individual score, averaging a 184.8 in six games.
Pacing the Warrior men were Blake Massey and Jacob Frazier. The duo were second and fourth, individually, during qualifying with averages of 218.0 and 212.3 respectively. They were both named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.
You have free articles remaining.
In bracket play the women were bounce in the opening round, falling to Hastings College. Wichita State University, the top-seed, would go on to win the women’s tournament.
On the men’s side, Midland was able to get past Morningside in three games, but fell to Hastings in the semifinals. Baker University would defeat the Broncos for the championship.
In junior varsity action, the Midland women and men both won their respective brackets and titles. The women defeated Ottawa University while the men took down the other Midland JV team.
Midland will compete Saturday in the Leatherneck Classic in Moline, Illinois.