ADDISON, Ill. – The Midland University bowling teams competed recently at the Warhawk Open.
The seventh-ranked MU men’s team qualified fourth for the bracketed play out of 28 teams. The No. 3 MU women just missed out on bracketed play and finished ninth out of 25 teams.
Blake Massey led the men in qualifying with a 221.2 average in six games. Jalen Mosey (214.7) and Tyler Hunter (208.3) were also in the top 25.
Candice Goldfinch was the lone Warrior in the top 25 for the women. She finished 22nd with an average of 194.
The men faced Mount Mercy in the quarterfinals of the varsity bracket. Midland dropped the opener 269-223, but responded by downing the Mustangs 222-181 and 193-168 to advance to the semifinals.
The Warriors then faced top-seeded (and tournament hosts) Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Warhawks advanced with wins of 235-226 and 222-212.
The Midland squads return to action Dec. 18-19 in Las Vegas for the Glenn Carlson Invitational. They will also compete Dec. 20-21 in Vegas at the Collegiate Shoot-Out.