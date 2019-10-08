WAUWATOSA, Wis. – The Midland University men’s and women’s bowling teams kept their season rolling this past weekend at the Midwest Collegiate Championship. The women finished fifth in the field of 28 while the men were 12th out of 40 teams.
Candice Goldfinch led the MU women by placing fourth and being named to the all-tournament team. She averaged 210 over six games.
Freshman Hannah Triske followed with an average of 183 which was good for 44th place. Also placing in the top-100 in the field of nearly 200 bowlers were senior Whitney Laritson (67th, 202) and sophomore Chloe Herman (76th, 189).
Tommy Strauss led the MU men by placing 54th with an average of 198 for six games.
Junior Kristopher Yadao was 60th with an average of 195.
MU competes Oct. 19 in the MidStates Championships in Wichita, Kansas.