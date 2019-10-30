YANKTON, S.D. – The Midland University men’s and women’s cross country teams hit the course at the Mount Marty Invite recently in their final race before the conference championships.
The men finished seventh while the women placed ninth as temperatures lingered around 50 degrees for much of the afternoon. Dakota State earned first-place on the men’s side and Concordia (Neb.) ran away with the women’s title.
Pacing the men was Jose Gonzalez. The freshman from Fremont finished in 17th place in 27:45.60. Alex France followed closely behind with a time of 28:01.67—good for 20th place. Also competing were: Christian McCafferty (29:45.60, 41st), Ross McMahon (30:54.16, 45th), Dylan Hill (31:47.49, 49th), and Christopher Lopez (33:04.23, 52nd).
You have free articles remaining.
The women were led by Vivian Sanchez who placed 38th in the 5K in 21:19.57. Ally Muessel recorded a time of 21:30. 60 which was good for 40th place. Also competing were Victoria Bitz (23:00.46, 49th), Morgan Teten (24:49.20, 56th), and Jaineily Ortiz (24:51.90, 57th).
“We had a great week of workouts, but it was also a tough week of training,” MU coach Daniel Gerber said. “We are in a good position to run well at the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships.
The GPAC meet is slated for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 in Sioux Center, Iowa.