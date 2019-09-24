The Great Plains Athletic Confernece has named Hope Leimbach of Midland University its Volleyball Setter of the Week.
The freshman from Lincoln recorded 21 set assists and seven digs as the No. 9 Warriors swept 25th-ranked College of Saint Mary.
The former Lincoln Lutheran standout splits time setting with fellow freshman Bree Burtwistle in MU's 6-2 attack.
The Warriors, 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the GPAC, host Hastings at 7:30 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.