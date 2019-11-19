Midland University ended the season as one of the hottest football teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The Warriors won their last six games, including a 31-28 win over 24th-ranked Dordt Saturday in the season finale. The win propelled the Warriors to a 7-4 record.
Coaches in the GPAC have taken notice as 10 Warriors have been chosen to receive all-league honors. Five MU players were picked to the first team with four earning second-team honors. One player was named to the honorable mention list.
“Our coaching staff is extremely proud of our players that were selected to the GPAC all-conference football team,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “It’s great to see them recognized for their outstanding play and impressive contributions this year.”
Christian Harmon, a Fremont High School graduate, was named to the first team as a defensive back.
The senior from Omaha leads the NAIA in interceptions with eight, including three in the win over the Defenders. He also finished with 41 tackles.
Midland’s other first-team pick on the defensive side was Trevor Havlovic. The sophomore from Prague finished third in the league in tackles with 98, including 42 solo stops. He also recorded nine quarterback sacks and an interception. He was placed on the team as a defensive lineman.
Camdon Griffiths, a junior from Omaha, was named to the first team as a punter. Griffiths also handled the kicking duties for MU converting 47 of 51 extra points and made four of five field goals, including a game-winning 24-yarder against Dordt. As a punter, the Millard West product was third in the NAIA with an average of 42.4 yards per kick.
You have free articles remaining.
On offense, Daniel Jahn and Austan Harris were honored.
Jahn, a Millard North graduate, was a second-team selection in 2018. He was a four-year starter on the offensive line for Jamrog. This season he helped the Midland offense to a school record of 4,675 yards in total offense — fourth in the league. The Warriors ranked 10th in the NAIA in rushing offense with 2,325 yards.
Harris, a sophomore tight end from Omaha Burke, had a breakout season. He caught 39 passes for 739 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Second-team offensive selections for MU include: Maximus Wold, a freshman running back from Bellevue; senior receiver Austan Daniels and Riley Williams, a senior offensive lineman from Omaha, who played prep ball at Millard West.
Jeff Hampton, a senior linebacker from Paradise, California, was named to the second team. He was second on the team to Havlovic with 70 total tackles.
Quarterback Noah Oswald, who passed for 1,823 yards and 26 touchdowns, was an honorable mention pick.
“We overcame multiple season-ending injuries early in the season and our guys were able to finish strong on a six-game winning streak,” Jamrog said. “The 10 players selected by our conference coaches are very deserving of this award. This is the most first team players we have had selected in our tenure here as well as second team players. The future of our program looks bright.”
Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. Tanner Machacek of Northwestern was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year while Steve Ryan of Morningside was named the GPAC Coach of the Year